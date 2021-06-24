M-A students’ National History Day project is selected to represent California at Smithsonian

A National History Day project created by Menlo-Atherton High School students Faustine Pierres, Natalie Dell’Immagine, Sydney Chung, and Ingrid Standifer (from teacher Anne Olson’s AP US History course) was selected to represent California at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History’s 2021 Virtual Exhibit Showcase. It will run through June 29, 2021. Their project is titled The Truth of the 19th Amendment: Its Effect and What it Communicated to Women.

Students researched a topic based on the 2021 National History Day Theme— Communication in History: The Key to Understanding. Their historical argument and analysis could be presented in the form of a paper, exhibit, website, documentary, or performance.

“This year, AP European History and AP U.S. History students completed NHD projects,” emails outgoing principal Simone Rick-Kennel. “In October, students selected topics and started their research. The students with the strongest projects at M-A advanced to the San Mateo County competition in March. From the San Mateo County competition, 13 M-A projects advanced to the NHD-CA state competition. This NHD-CA state contest featured 726 entries and over 1,100 students from 23 counties across California.”