Mitchell Johnson’s exhibit at Pamela Walsh Gallery extended

by Linda Hubbard on June 24, 2021

Due to overwhelming demand, Pamela Walsh Gallery (540 Ramona Street,
Palo Alto) has extended Mitchell Johnson’s exhibition, Color Continuum, through Friday, July 2nd.

The 30-year survey show features paintings from 1988 to 2021, illustrating the ways in which the artist’s visual language has changed over the years. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

Photo courtesy of Pamela Walsh Gallery

One Comment

Jesse June 24, 2021 at 1:27 pm

Yay!
I can come by now!

