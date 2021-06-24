Retirement celebration for Menlo Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman set for June 28

The community is invited to celebrate Menlo Park Fire Protection District Chief Harold Schapelhouman’s 40-year career on the occasion of his retirement at Fire Station 1 (300 Middlefield Avenue) on Monday, June 28 at 2:00 pm.

Emails Menlo Park resident Peter Carpenter, who served on the Fire Board for just under 16 years:

“The Fire Service is not just a job or even a profession but rather it is a Calling.

“Harold respond to that Calling as a young man 40 years ago, and he has never either looked back or failed to live up to the principles of that Calling. He has held every rank in the Fire District—and each with distinction.

“He has served our community both here and throughout the nation in responding to many disasters including Oklahoma City, World Trade Center, the Columbia Space Shuttle recovery and too many hurricanes to count.

Although he had earned his full retirement a decade ago, he has continued to serve because of his love for the Calling and his devotion to our community.

“We owe Harold and his wife Lada and daughter Meg a huge Thank You!”