In-person tickets available for Music@Menlo’s 19th season

Music@Menlo is welcoming audiences back to the Menlo School campus for the festival’s nineteenth season. Gather begins July 16 and includes three weekends of concert programs that audiences can enjoy indoors, outdoors, or online.

The summer line up includes familiar festival artists and debuts, and the world premiere of Gather for Cello and Piano, written by composer Patrick Castillo for Music@Menlo Artistic Co-Directors David Finckel and Wu Han.

Nine Concert Programs will be performed both in the new Spieker Center for the Arts and outside on the Middle School Courtyard at Menlo School. Two free afternoon Prelude Performances showcase this year’s International Program artists, and 10 lunchtime educational events from Music@Menlo’s Chamber Music Institute will be broadcast via Zoom.

All performances in the Spieker Center (pictured) will be live-streamed and available to watch on-demand for one week. Browse festival schedule.

Purchase tickets online or call Music@Menlo’s box office at (650) 331-0202 (Monday–Friday, 10:00 am–4:00 pm)