Webb Ranch U-pick berries season opens on June 26
The U-pick berry season opens at Webb Ranch on Saturday, June 26, continuing on Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday through July or August, depending on weather/supply. Hours are 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. Reservations are required for Saturdays; no reservations needed for Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Berry varieties include blackberries, olallieberries, boysenberries and marionberries. Picked berries are weighed in their containers. Cost is $6.00 per pound. Entrance fee is $4.00 per person (ages 2 and under free). No entrance fee for Seniors (65+) on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Here are some berry picking tips from farm manager Atlee Frechette:
- Arriving early will give better/more abundant selection. There are a limited number of berries to be picked on any given day.
- Familiarize yourself with the specific variety of berry you are picking, as each have a unique flavor and appearance.
- Berries do not ripen after being picked, unlike other fruit.
- Do not pick red berries. These are unripe and need time to ripen.
- Look for the darkest colored berries that have no or limited red color.
- Sweet/ripe berries come off easily when pulled. Tart/sour berries are harder to pull from the vine.
- Look carefully inside the berry vines and under the leaves if you can’t find ripe berries easily.
For updates on current berry picking, call 650-854-5417.
InMenlo file photo (c) 2012
