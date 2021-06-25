Webb Ranch U-pick berries season opens on June 26

The U-pick berry season opens at Webb Ranch on Saturday, June 26, continuing on Tuesday/Thursday/Saturday through July or August, depending on weather/supply. Hours are 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. Reservations are required for Saturdays; no reservations needed for Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Berry varieties include blackberries, olallieberries, boysenberries and marionberries. Picked berries are weighed in their containers. Cost is $6.00 per pound. Entrance fee is $4.00 per person (ages 2 and under free). No entrance fee for Seniors (65+) on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Here are some berry picking tips from farm manager Atlee Frechette:

Arriving early will give better/more abundant selection. There are a limited number of berries to be picked on any given day.

Familiarize yourself with the specific variety of berry you are picking, as each have a unique flavor and appearance.

Berries do not ripen after being picked, unlike other fruit.

Do not pick red berries. These are unripe and need time to ripen.

Look for the darkest colored berries that have no or limited red color.

Sweet/ripe berries come off easily when pulled. Tart/sour berries are harder to pull from the vine.

Look carefully inside the berry vines and under the leaves if you can’t find ripe berries easily.

For updates on current berry picking, call 650-854-5417.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2012