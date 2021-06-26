Atherton police department to host community meeting about burglaries on June 29

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 6:00 pm, the Atherton police department will be hosting a Zoom Community Safety meeting to discuss recent burglaries, ways you can help prevent from being victimized by a burglary, detailed information about recent deployment of Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) cameras in town, and general police operations.

Join The Zoom Meeting. Meeting ID: 873 3705 4835 Passcode: 362236

Atherton Police Chief Steven McCulley sent a letter to Atherton residents earlier this month. Read it online.