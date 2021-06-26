Virtual visit to the Museum of Tolerance seat for June 29

by Linda Hubbard on June 26, 2021

For the first time, the Menlo Park Library is taking a virtual trip to the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles for a special virtual tour: Tolerancenter: Contemporary Lessons. The visit takes place on Tuesday June 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

A museum educator will lead us through some of the Museum of Tolerance’s most moving interactive exhibits examining themes such as dynamics of discrimination, personal responsibility and democracy and diversity.

Conversation will focus on the impact of hate and hate crimes, media literacy and personal responsibility.

This experience is recommended for Grades 7 to adult.

