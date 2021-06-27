Spotted: Bambi on the Stanford Golf Course

by Linda Hubbard on June 27, 2021

My spouse is a marshal at the Stanford Golf Course. Yesterday, he spotted Bambi who stopped and stared at him for awhile before scampering off.

Photo by Dennis Nugent (c) 2021

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search