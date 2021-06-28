Housing Element Update webinar for Menlo Park residents set for July 1

Menlo Park has begun the nearly two-year process to update its Housing and Safety Elements, and writing the city’s first Environmental Justice Element.

The Housing Element Update process includes not only identifying potential sites for housing development, but also ensuring community-wide access to resources and compliance with State of California regulations that govern these Elements.

All community members are invited to an introductory Housing Element webinar at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 1, 2021, that will explain the process, project components and how to be involved in the process. The webinar will cover the following major themes:

Existing conditions

Housing Element requirements

Housing Element schedule

Concurrent update of Safety Element and creation of an Environmental Justice Element

Community involvement opportunities

Throughout the Housing Element Update process, the City will be seeking input to learn from the community about what matters to residents. Please visit the Housing Element Update webpage to view the latest available information and to sign up for project updates.