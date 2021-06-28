Menlo Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman lauded for 40 years of public service

City and country officials along with Fire District board members—past and present—gathered at Fire House Station One this afternoon to celebrate the 40-year career of retiring Chief Harold Schapelhouman.

Board president Jim McLaughlin (pictured top) spoke of a “remarkable career by a remarkable man.”

Before the program began, which included remarks by Atherton mayor Elizabeth Lewis and Menlo Park mayor Drew Combs, the Chief positioned himself in the center of the fire station to greet a procession of well-wishers.

His last day in Wednesday, June 30. We’ll touch base with him one on one tomorrow.

Deputy Chief Mike Schaffer becomes interim Fire Chief effective July 1, 2021.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021