Community members asked to complete annual MPCSD survey

The Menlo Park City School District continues its ongoing effort to encourage community input into its direction and planning, as well as proactively provide information of interest to the public.

If you live within the Menlo Park City School District, please help the District know your priorities and inform our planning by completing its Community Survey by July 31, 2021. We want to hear from everyone, whether or not they have children currently enrolled in our schools—Laurel, Encinal, Oak Knoll, or Hillview. The survey will remain open through the end of July.

“MPCSD thanks the community for its support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” writes public information officer Parke Treadway in a press release. “Hundreds of community members attended over 27 Board meetings as the district reported on and planned its response. We are grateful to have been the first Bay Area district to reopen last September and kept schools open safely without any on-campus COVID transmission. The district’s first day of school for Fall 2021 is August 19.”