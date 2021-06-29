Moments is theme of Main Gallery exhibit through August 15

In this exhibition, the Main Gallery presents artwork inspired by many moments, with hopes that the colors and textures and images will remind you of yours.

The featured artist is Kris Idarius who reflects:, “I have been painting images of grass for a number of years now. Many images, such as Red Grass in Motion (below), represent my sense of peace or joy from the experience of being surrounded by nature; by painting strokes of light, shadow, and color. Most recently, my work has been inspired by photographing my shadow cast on the living breathing earth. The shape of the shadow figure becomes a metaphor for the power and potential of the moment in which one lives.”

The Main Gallery is located at 883 Santa Cruz Ave. in downtown Menlo Park.