Storyteller Donna Washington spins tales on July 1

Join the Menlo Park Library for a thought-provoking, jarring and, humorous evening of theatre with internationally-acclaimed storyteller Donna Washington on Thursday, July 1, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online

She will present her one-woman show, Chairs in the Trees, about her experiences as a Black woman, with racism in America, and “otherness.”

Donna is a highly-animated performer who has been called “a walking Disney movie” who has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales and personal narratives to life for over 30 years.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.