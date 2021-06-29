Storyteller Donna Washington spins tales on July 1

by Contributed Content on June 29, 2021

Join the Menlo Park Library for a thought-provoking, jarring and, humorous evening of theatre with internationally-acclaimed storyteller Donna Washington on Thursday, July 1, from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online

She will present her one-woman show, Chairs in the Trees, about her experiences as a Black woman, with racism in America, and “otherness.”

Donna is a highly-animated performer who has been called “a walking Disney movie” who has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales and personal narratives to life for over 30 years.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search