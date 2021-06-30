Learn about animal survival techniques on July 1

How do animals survive in the harsh and dangerous wild? How do they protect themselves, stay warm and get enough food?

Educators from Turtle Bay Exploration Park in Redding will introduce local kids to some of their “animal ambassadors,” and teach us how animals use their senses and unique traits in their diverse ecosystems on Thursday, July 1 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Register online.



Turtle Bay Exploration Park is a non-profit 300-acre gathering place featuring a museum, forestry & wildlife center, arboretum, and botanical gardens.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.