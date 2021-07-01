Facebook’s new mobile truck brings vaccines to local neighborhoods

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg announced new efforts to drive vaccine equity, including replacing the mass vaccination clinic at its Menlo Park headquarters with a mobile vaccine truck.

Every Friday and Sunday this summer, the truck will park and administer vaccines at local schools near Facebook headquarters, where the company concurrently gives out free meals and boxes of groceries. Timing and schedule for the Friday truck will be posted online here. The Sunday information will be posted here.

In addition, Facebook will provide everyone who receives a vaccine with a small incentive: a weekend of freshly-cooked meals by Facebook chefs and a box with a week’s worth of fresh grocery essentials.

Belle Haven Action will help with outreach to local community members.