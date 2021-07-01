Lens of Hope is theme of Windrider Bay Area Virtual Film Forum in July

Windrider Bay Area Film Forum announces its program of films and panels for its 2021 event, which will be presented virtually, July 8 to 10 and July 15 to 16.

This year’s theme, Lens of Hope, invites audiences to engage and listen as filmmakers tell their stories. “Through these films and the filmmaker conversations, it is possible to broaden understanding of ourselves and others, break down barriers of indifference, and encourage people to make a difference in our world,” according to a press release.

General admission and student tickets are available for the July 8–10 film screenings and filmmaker Q&A programs. The All Access July Events Pass is available for purchase to watch all three programs. Review the list of films and buy tickets online.

The second part, July 15–16, is a free audience appreciation program in collaboration with Netflix. Two films, Rising Phoenix and Giving Voice, are available to watch on your own through Netflix (subscription required). The July 15–16 filmmaker conversations will be available for free to anyone who registers for an account on the ticketing website.

Get more details in this FAQ.

Carterland, the story of President Carter’s foresight in protecting our environment and championing social justice in the U.S. and abroad, is one of the films screening