Atherton resident Larry Calof is featured artist at Portola Art Gallery in July



Days Gone By, a collection of photographic images of rustic barns, cabins, and other buildings by Larry Calof of Atherton is featured at the Portola Art Galley in July. The images are printed on archival watercolor paper with a painterly interpretation.

A reception for the the photographer takes place on Saturday, July 17, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

After a successful 30-year career in corporate and securities law, Larry rediscovered his passion for photography. “I love using natural light and high-quality digital equipment to capture wildlife and landscape images in distinct manners that illuminate their unique characteristics,” he says. “In my wildlife photography, I try to find an emotional connection with my subjects. In my landscape photography, I look for light and angles to add magical or mystical perspectives to my images.”

Larry has exhibited and received awards at various local juried art shows, including Filoli, Pacific Art League, and the California Land Trust Gallery. He was the grand prize winner in Cowboys & Indians magazine’s national photography contest.

The Portola Art Gallery is located within the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Rd., Menlo Park)

“Hill Barn” (13×19″ in 23×29″ frame, photograph) is one of the featured artworks

Photo of Larry Calof courtesy of the photographer