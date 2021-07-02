Celebrate the 4th of July safely; leave the fireworks to experts

by Contributed Content on July 2, 2021

As the July 4th holiday approaches, the Menlo Park Police Department reminds  residents and visitors that all forms of fireworks and gunfire are strictly prohibited in Menlo Park. This includes “safe and sane” fireworks, as the potential for fires is extremely high due to hotter temperatures along with dry grass and brush. It only takes one spark to start a fire, which can cause tremendous damage.

Police will respond quickly to reports of unlawful use and/or possession of fireworks and firearms. Anyone found using or in possession of fireworks or discharging a firearm are subject to citation and/or arrest. Residents can report the use of fireworks and firearms by calling the police non-emergency number at 650-330-6300. In the event of an emergency, dial 911 immediately.

Avoid the use of consumer fireworks and instead enjoy firework displays conducted by trained professionals. Fourth of July celebration information on where firework displays and festivities are located can be found online.

no fireworks for you July 02, 2021 at 9:21 am

Easy to say “leave the fireworks to experts”, but there are no professional fireworks anywhere in San Mateo County this year. The only only fireworks shows anywhere on the peninsula that are open to the public are intended for nearby residents only since they have poor public transit and public parking availability.

