Starting flowers from seeds is garden talk topic on July 7

So many varieties of flowers can grow in our region – but you won’t find necessarily find them all already sprouted at your local garden center!

Our experts have had success starting flowers from seed, and so can you! Join the Menlo Park Library for some great tips on Wednesday, July 7, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Register online.

Menlo Park Library’s Garden Talk series takes place on the first Wednesday of each month.