Pool to Pasture kicks off 4th of July in Ladera and Webb Ranch

With no downtown Menlo Park parade to cover, we headed out to the Ladera Recreation Center early this morning to take part in the Pool to Pasture walk/run. Participants spanned all ages with lots of pooches along for the stroll. The ambitious in the crowd did the 2.25 miles loop twice.

A highlight was walking through Webb Ranch on foot where familiar things looked different—and discovering the “secret” gate that takes you to the foot of the Rec Center driveway.

Norbert the Ladera dinosaur was looking his Independence Day best.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021