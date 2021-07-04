Youngsters celebrating 4th of July in Menlo Park over the years

We’ve always enjoyed Menlo Park’s 4th of July parade down Santa Cruz Avenue and over to Burgess Park. This will be the second year that it has not been held due to the pandemic.

Let’s hope for a return next year but in the meantime here’s a look back at some of the young participants from years past.

Top photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2015; second and third from top by Scott Loftesness (c) 2011 & 2012; bottom two photos by Robb Most (c) 2017