Annual Congressional App Challenge is open for entries

Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) announced the launch of the 7th annual Congressional App Challenge for the 18th Congressional District. It was won in 2020 by Menlo Atherton High School student Audrey Ha (pictured).

Established by Congresswoman Eshoo and former Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) in 2013, the competition is a bipartisan nationwide event that invites high school students from across the country to compete by creating and exhibiting their software application, or “app,” for mobile phones, tablets, or computers. The App Challenge is designed to promote innovation and engagement in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields.

“Since its creation in 2013, the Congressional App Challenge has been an extraordinary opportunity for students to think creatively and create innovative solutions to problems in our community. Last year we had many creative entries addressing needs during the pandemic and the pressing matters in our community, and I look forward to seeing what students will design this year. I encourage all students, regardless of their level of coding expertise, to use technology to build creative solutions to address the myriad of challenges we face today,” said Rep. Eshoo. “Science, technology, engineering, and math are foundational for innovation, and the Congressional App Challenge encourages students to build their own app, bolsters their interest in STEM, and motivates them to pursue higher education and jobs in these fields.”

The Congressional App Challenge is open to all middle school and high school students who live in or are eligible to attend a public school located in California’s 18th Congressional District. Students entering the competition must create a video explaining their app and what they learned through the competition process. Rep. Eshoo’s office will accep submissions through November 1, 2021.

The submitted apps will be judged by an appointed panel of academics, entrepreneurs, technology executives, and other experts. The winning student’s app in each participating congressional district will be displayed in an exhibit at the U.S. Capitol.

More details on submitting a contest entry, the rules of the competition, and helpful programming resources can be found here on Congresswoman Eshoo’s website, or at CongressionalAppChallenge.us.