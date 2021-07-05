Summer Puppetry Festival: Zomo the Trickster Rabbit on July 8
Luce Puppet Company joins the Menlo Park Library virtually for a live, interactive performance full of handcrafted puppets and child-approved fun on Thursday, July 8 from 2:00 to 2:45 pm. Register online.
Clever Zomo the Rabbit thinks he’s the fastest, smartest rabbit in all of Africa, but wants more—perhaps wisdom! Nyame the Sky God tells Zomo what he needs to do.
Lively adventures follow with Cow, Crocodile, and Leopard, in this engaging tale.
This free event received funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.
