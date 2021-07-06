Three more burglaries reported in Atherton

Recently, three burglaries were reported to the Atherton Police Department. See below for details:

Sometime between 05/18/21 and 05/28/21, suspect(s) entered an unsecured garage on the unit block of Serrano Drive and took two electric skateboards.

On 06/29/21 at approximately 12:02 pm, a suspect entered a garage in the 300 block of Selby Lane by unknown means. Once inside the garage, the suspect attempted to take a vehicle. The suspect was unable to take the vehicle but took miscellaneous items from the vehicle.

On 07/05/21 at approximately 9:36 pm, a suspect(s) entered a residence on the 300 block of Atherton Avenue by breaking a glass window. Once inside the residence, the suspect(s) rummaged through two bedrooms and took miscellaneous items.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, please contact the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.