Tierna Davidson and Abby Dahlkemper are headed to Tokyo Olympics

Two defenders—Tierna Davidson and Abby Dahlkemper—who grew up in Menlo Park, attended Oak Knoll School and graduated from Sacred Heart Prep in Atherton are on the roster of United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) headed for the Tokyo Olympics. It will be both players’ first appearance in Olympic competition.

On Monday (July 5), the USWNT put on a strong performance in its final match before the Olympics, defeating Mexico 4-0 to wrap up the 2021 WNT Send-Off Series.

Davidson (top) led her college alma mater Stanford University to the 2017 NCAA Championship, earned 32 appearances with the USWNT, and was the youngest player on the champion USA team at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. In 2019, Tierna made an appearance at Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park where she was greeted enthusiastically by kids, teachers and parents.