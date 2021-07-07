Lane closures on El Camino due to Middle Plaza construction

Beginning Wednesday, July 7, through Sunday, July 11, daytime pavement and asphalt sawcutting will require a one lane closure on El Camino Real in Menlo Park. This work will take place from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. to limit night-time construction activities. Modern equipment will be utilized to limit noise impacts.

Starting July 11, the installation of new sewer and water lines will require nighttime construction and temporary closures of two northbound traffic lanes and sidewalk. This new infrastructure is needed to increase the sewage and water capacity in the area. Caltrans policy mandates that multiple lane closures only take place at night to avoid traffic impacts, hence work hours will be from 8:00 pm–7:00 am.

Traffic control measures will be in place to ensure safety. Noise levels will be monitored to ensure work is performed within necessary compliance levels.

El Camino Real construction is expected to take place according to the following schedule:

* Sanitary Sewer Line Installation: July–September 2021

* Water Line Installation: September 2021–January 2022

* Roadway Repaving: January–February 2022

For more details and safety information, please refer to the project website. For questions or concerns, email middleplaza@stanford.edu or call Nic Durham, On-Site Construction Manager, at (650) 725-2960.