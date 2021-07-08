Caltrain work scheduled for July 9; public parking impacted

On Friday, July 9, Caltrain crews will be performing tree pruning and removal work on Caltrain property near the Menlo Park Station as part of the Caltrain Electrification Project. One tree will be pruned and two trees will be removed along Alma Street between the intersections of Oak Grove and Ravenswood Avenues.

The removal and pruning are required to create a 10 foot electrical safety zone between the tree line and the poles and wires that will be constructed for the overhead contact system.

During the work hours of 8:00 am to 4:00 pm on July 9, crews will be utilizing approximately 30 public parking spaces along the southbound side of Alma Street to stage their equipment. No parking signs will be placed at those spaces 36 hours in advance.