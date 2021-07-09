Learn about Tongan food with Chef Fusi Taag on July 12

Cook along at home, with Chef Fusi Taaga of Tokemoana’s in Redwood City who will teach us about the culture and food of Tonga on Monday, July 12. Register online.

The Kingdom of Tonga, neighboring Samoa and Fiji in the South Pacific, is made up of about 170 islands—most of them uninhabited. The Bay Area has the largest Tongan population in the entire state (and larger than most areas of the country)—but how well do you know the cuisine?

Fusi Taaga is from Tonga, and opened Tokemoana Foods to bring a taste of Polynesia to the Peninsula. Try your hand at making Lu Sipi (lamb in taro leaves), and delicious yams in coconut milk.

Cooking along? Download the recipes!