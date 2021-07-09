Tour de Menlo returns in 2021 on September 18

The Tour de Menlo, which offers three Peninsula routes for cyclists of all abilities, is back in 2021! It’s scheduled for Saturday, September 18, with varying starting times based on distance.

Riders have their choice of 32-, 43- and 62-mile routes, all well-marked and beginning and ending in Menlo Park at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (1105 Valparaiso Road). After taking different routes from the start, all riders eventually will head south on Stevens Canyon Road and back to Menlo Park.

The ride is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation and the Almanac. All proceeds are used to support need-based Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation scholarships, numerous other Rotary Foundation projects, and the Almanac’s Holiday Fund, which contributes more than $150,000 a year to 10 local nonprofits.

There will be no lunch served, but T-shirts and jerseys will be available for sale.

Register online.