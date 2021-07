Free online emergency preparedness training on July 14

Free online training classes are offered by the City of Menlo Park on the 2nd Wednesday of every month, with the next one being July 14, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m.

You’ll learn

How to build a disaster kit

How to make a disaster plan

How to respond to disasters

What will you get

A fridge preparedness flip chart

A preparedness Go Bag

A hand crank disaster radio

Register now as space is limited.