I Capture the Castle is movie talk topic on July 15

by Contributed Content on July 11, 2021

Join Menlo Park Library staff to talk about the award-winning film I Capture the Castle about an eccentric family in 1930s England, struggling to survive in a decaying cas on Thursday, July 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

Based on the novel by Dodie Smith, I Capture the Castle is a comic romance following 17-year-old Cassandra and her quirky family as they attempt to make the best of their meager existence in a crumbling English castle. The arrival of their wealthy American landlord provides a glimmer of hope.

