Take part in a virtual visit to the Sacramento Zoo on July 15

by Contributed Content on July 11, 2021

Pay a virtual visit to the Sacramento Zoo, where educators will teach us about animals and their habitats on Thursday, July 15, from 4:00 to 4:45 pm. Register online.

All animals have a home, each unique in their own way. Learn about these habitats, and how animals have adapted to live and thrive in habitats all around the world.

Educators from the Sacramento Zoo will introduce us to a few “animal ambassadors” and also bring us along on an exhibit visit,

Before- and after-event activities for students have been supplied by the Sacramento Zoo Education Department.

Download the Habitats info sheet
Download the Adaptations worksheet

