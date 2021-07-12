How to host a National Night Out event in Menlo Park

The 38th Annual National Night Out takes place Tuesday, August 3, 2021, in communities and neighborhoods throughout Menlo Park—and the nation. This event gives neighbors an opportunity to join together to:

Increase crime prevention and awareness

Generate support and participation in local neighborhood watch programs

Strengthen the partnership between the community and police

Inform criminals that neighborhoods are connected and fighting back

This National Night Out, several Menlo Park neighborhoods will be hosting outdoor gatherings and block parties. Register your neighborhood event and get an opportunity to meet the police officers and staff who will stop by and visit each group (as time permits).

All block parties and events for National Night Out must be registered through the Police Department. Complete this electronic registration form for your party/event.

For all parties and events that involve street closures, an online special events permit form is required.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2016