Albany Consort live at St. Bede’s on July 17

Early music group Albany Consort has lined up a nine-piece group for a performance at St Bede’s Church in Menlo Park on Saturday, July 17 at 5:00 pm.

Consort founders Jonathan and Marion are celebrating a wedding anniversary, so the program includes some of Bach’s Wedding Cantata, and there will be cake on the patio afterwards. In addition, there will be duets by Bach, a little Handel, and a note of hope for our times from Rebel’s Chaos to Muffat’s Passacaglia.

As with other recent Albany Consort concerts, Zoom and Youtube Livestream will be offered as well. The livestream will stay up for a couple of weeks for everyone’s convenience. Details online.

St. Bede’s is located at 2650 Sand Hill Road. Freewill donation at the door.