Chan Zuckerberg Initiative announces opening of 2022 CZI Community Fund

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) announced the opening of the 2022 CZI Community Fund, an annual funding opportunity for organizations helping to create a more socially, economically, and racially just San Mateo County. The Community Fund pairs grants with capacity building programming to support leadership and organizational development so local organizations have the resources and tools they need to further their missions and work.

Local organizations working across San Mateo County can submit applications online through August 27, 2021.

Created in 2017, the Community Fund supports organizations that are increasing access to the building blocks of social and economic well-being, like housing, healthcare, education, job and career skills, and other social supports; and galvanizing community voice so people have the opportunity to shape their lives and communities. Through their programs and services, Community Fund partners are increasing socioeconomic opportunity for people of color and other communities in San Mateo County, including low-income households, immigrants regardless of documentation status, and people who identify as LGBTQIA+.

As the Community Fund enters its fifth year, CZI is making changes to strengthen the program:

-Countywide Expansion: Geographic expansion of the Fund from supporting organizations working in the Belle Haven neighborhood of Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, North Fair Oaks, and Redwood City, to organizations working across all of San Mateo County, prioritizing communities most impacted by structural racism and inequities.

-Two-Year Grants: Shifting Community Fund grants from one-year grants to two-year grants to provide partners with greater flexibility and opportunity to respond to crises, build capacity, and strengthen outcomes.

-Community Voice: Introduction of a community review panel to ensure grantmaking decisions are informed by community participation and feedback. The 24-person Community Fund review panel will be composed of San Mateo County community members and CZI employees.

These program updates are aimed at strengthening the impact of the Community Fund, and CZI’s partnerships with the San Mateo County nonprofit community. CZI introduced these changes following grant partner and community feedback.

Selected organizations will join the 2022 Community Fund grant partner cohort, receiving a two-year, unrestricted or project grant up to $200,000, and the opportunity to participate in a collaborative capacity building program to support leadership and organizational development.

Since its launch, the CZI Community Fund has made grants to more than 90 local organizations. Learn more about the CZI Community Fund, including application criteria and eligibility requirements online.