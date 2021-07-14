FAA plans public workshop to discuss northern California airspace

The Federal Aviation Administration is hosting the Northern California Airspace Virtual Public Information Workshop, conducted via Zoom, Tuesday, July 20, from 6:00-8:00 pm and again on Wednesday, July 21, from 1:00-3:00 pm. The workshop will feature discussions about the operations, challenges and constraints in and around our region’s airspace.

Panelists will include representatives from the FAA, San Francisco International Airport, Oakland International Airport, Mineta San Jose International Airport, airline and cargo carriers, and representatives from the Airline Pilots Association.

To attend the virtual meeting(s), please register in advance:

The workshop will also include a live question and answer session conducted using the Zoom Q&A feature. This virtual public information workshop is not part of any environmental review process conducted pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act; it is informational only.

For more information about the workshop, visit the FAA community involvement website.