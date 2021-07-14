Menlo Park man arrested for Portola Valley jewelry theft

San Mateo County detectives conducted follow up on the case and learned that the employee was on searchable probation. On July 13, 2021, detectives contacted the man at his residence in Menlo Park and conducted a probation search. The search yielded a large amount of jewelry from his bedroom and located the victim’s stolen jewelry. Timmons could not give an answer to how he obtained the other jewelry that did not belong to the victim. He was placed under arrest for the grand theft and possession of stolen property and booked at the San Mateo County Main Jail.

Detectives believe that the man may have used his occupation to go into unsuspecting victims’ homes to steal jewelry. If anyone has had any recent business dealings with pest control services and has any missing or stolen items, please contact Detective J. Piper at 650-363-4062 or email jpiper@smcgov.org.