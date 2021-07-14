Two pieces by Silicon Valley Sculpture Fair artists arrive

SVS2021 sculptor Antoinette Schultze traveled all the way by car from Maine to deliver and install her sculpture piece at Menlo College campus, before the official fair opening in September. If you happen to be in Ohio, you can visit Antoinette’s favorite sculpture garden, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Garden.

In her own words:

“I choose shapes and color for their fixed symbolic interpretation although they can vary from culture to culture. Here, with Silent Guide, I used the circle that has a universal image that spans time and crosses cultural boundaries. I carved two very different stones that I joined, coupled with colored glass, in a relationship expressing my thoughts, revealed without words, a Silent Guide.”

Come by Art Ventures Gallery in downtown Menlo Park to view SVS2021 sculptor Richard Starks‘ Runners. Richard’s favorite sculpture garden is his own, with 200+ pieces on view.

In his own words:

“For more than 50 years, working metal into imagined shapes has been my fascination. All the sounds, the sparks, the flames, and the smells of metalworking were my inspiration to get started. Working with stainless steel, mild steel, and aluminum has given me an appreciation for their characteristics – some similar and some totally unique. Most of my work today originates from imagined shapes I have created in my mind and in my sketchbook. Viewing a finished piece is always a revelation.”

The Silicon Valley Sculpture Fair is schedule for September 23-26 on the Menlo College campus. To meet the artists, send an email to info@artventuresgallery.com