Fireworks Task Force operations complete for 2021 fireworks season

The collaborative Fireworks Task Force has concluded operations for the 2021 fireworks season. Working with elected leaders and community partners, fireworks education information was delivered to residents. Additionally, the efforts of dedicated task force members who worked in collaboration with several allied agencies resulted in 3,656 pounds of illegal fireworks seized with an approximate street value of $73,122. The seizure of these fireworks prevented 86,151 audible discharges from occurring in our community.

Menlo Park:

Following an increased amount of firework related calls in May 2021, collaborative efforts by the task force, an education campaign and stepped-up patrol with new enforcement tools contributed to a notable reduction in fireworks complaints overall this year. Firework related calls for 2021 decreased 44% from 2020.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District:

The Menlo Park Fire District only responded to four small brush fires on the July 4 and one on July 5 related to fireworks. No damage and a significant reduction from last year which included a house fire, a carport fire and other larger brush fires.

East Palo Alto:

Using Shotspotter technology, a comparison of “non-gunfire” activations during the task force operational period showed a 58% decrease when comparing 2021 with 2020.