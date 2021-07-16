Music@Menlo returns for its 19th season with performances indoors, outdoors and online

Gather is the fitting theme welcoming live audiences back to the Menlo School campus for Music@Menlo’s nineteenth season, which begins today and includes three weekends of concert programs that audiences can enjoy indoors, outdoors, or online.

The chamber music festival founded and directed by the husband-and-wife team of cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han (pictured) leads off with the world premiere of Gather for Cello and Piano, written by composer Patrick Castillo on Friday July 16. The indoor performance at 4:00 pm is sold out but tickets are available for the outdoor performance at 6:00 pm.

Eight additional Concert Programs will be performed both in the new Spieker Center for the Arts and outside on the Middle School Courtyard at Menlo School. Two free afternoon Prelude Performances showcase this year’s International Program artists, and 10 lunchtime educational events from Music@Menlo’s Chamber Music Institute will be broadcast via Zoom.

All performances in the Spieker Center will be live-streamed and available to watch on-demand for one week. Browse festival schedule.

Purchase tickets online or call Music@Menlo’s box office at (650) 331-0202 (Monday-Friday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm).

Photo by Carlin Ma