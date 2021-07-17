Disability awareness in the racial/social justice movement is topic on July 19

by Contributed Content on July 17, 2021
What is ableism, and how does disability justice fit within the broad sphere of diversity, equity and inclusion?
Disability rights activist Lydia X.Z. Brown explores the realm of diversity, equity, & inclusion, and the necessity of recognizing different abilities within all of those spheres on Monday, July 19 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.
This Menlo Park Library event will be accompanied by live captioning and American Sign Language interpretation.
Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search