Disability awareness in the racial/social justice movement is topic on July 19
What is ableism, and how does disability justice fit within the broad sphere of diversity, equity and inclusion?
Disability rights activist Lydia X.Z. Brown explores the realm of diversity, equity, & inclusion, and the necessity of recognizing different abilities within all of those spheres on Monday, July 19 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.
This Menlo Park Library event will be accompanied by live captioning and American Sign Language interpretation.
