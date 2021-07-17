Menlo Park residents invited to virtual coffee hour with Marc Berman and Drew Combs

Join Assemblymember Marc Berman and Menlo Park Mayor Drew Combs for a virtual Menlo Park Community Coffee on Thursday, July 22nd from 12-1:00 pm. This event is virtual, so grab some lunch and join the conversation from the comfort of your own home!

Berman and Combs will provide brief community and legislative updates and look forward to hearing more about issues uniquely important to you as a Menlo Park resident.

RSVP and submit questions and comments in advance: https://a24.asmdc.org/event/20…The Zoom link will be emailed to you.