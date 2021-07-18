Atherton’s annual National Night Out scheduled for August 3

by Contributed Content on July 18, 2021

In what will be Atherton’s first in-person event since the pandemic began, the town will be holding a National Night Out event fighting crime and celebrating community partnership and neighborhood awareness.

The event will take place at Holbrook-Palmer Park in front of the Main House at 150 Watkins Avenue from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parking will be impacted so biking, walking, and/or carpooling is highly encouraged.

This outdoor event adheres to the safety steps needed to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask but unvaccinated individuals are subject to the mask mandate. Free food, drinks, and treats will be provided cafeteria-style on individual platters.

RSVP no later than July 28

As a reminder, if you are feeling sick, coughing/sneezing, or are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please stay home and contact your medical provider.

If you have any question, please contact Francesca Reyes at freyes@ci.atherton.ca.us or call 650-752-0500.

Photo from 2019 National Night Out in Atherton

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search