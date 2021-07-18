Atherton’s annual National Night Out scheduled for August 3

In what will be Atherton’s first in-person event since the pandemic began, the town will be holding a National Night Out event fighting crime and celebrating community partnership and neighborhood awareness.

The event will take place at Holbrook-Palmer Park in front of the Main House at 150 Watkins Avenue from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parking will be impacted so biking, walking, and/or carpooling is highly encouraged.

This outdoor event adheres to the safety steps needed to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19. Vaccinated individuals do not need to wear a mask but unvaccinated individuals are subject to the mask mandate. Free food, drinks, and treats will be provided cafeteria-style on individual platters.

RSVP no later than July 28

As a reminder, if you are feeling sick, coughing/sneezing, or are experiencing flu-like symptoms, please stay home and contact your medical provider.

If you have any question, please contact Francesca Reyes at freyes@ci.atherton.ca.us or call 650-752-0500.

Photo from 2019 National Night Out in Atherton