Chinese American Exclusion/Inclusion is topic on Tuesday, July 20
This virtual visit to the Chinese Historical Society of America museum in San Francisco’s Chinatown explores a new permanent exhibition that raises the question, “what does it mean to be an American?” This Menlo Park Library event takes place on Tuesday, July 20, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.
Chinese American Exclusion/Inclusion chronicles the complex history of Chinese people in America, including the history of Chinese immigration and the life of Chinese Americans.
The exhibition interprets the Chinese American experience as a key part of American history, and examines from the 188 Chinese Exclusion Act, to contemporary xenophobia in America.
Leave a Comment