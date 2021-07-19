Paint like Mondrian on July 22

Sign up to try your hand at the unique abstract style of Piet Mondrian! Art facilitator Christie Inocencio will provide you with information and inspiration on Thursday, July 22, from 7:00 to 8:30 pm. Register online.

What better way to relax and unwind in the middle of the summer than with a paint night? No art experience needed and participation is easy! Just round up a few simple supplies in advance.

Supplies needed:



8×10 canvas

1 paint brush (medium round, flat)

Ruler

Black Sharpie

Thin Black Sharpie

Acrylic paints: yellow, red, blue, black

Paper plate

Paper towels

Cup of water

About Piet Mondrian

Piet Mondrian (1872-1944) was a Dutch painter known for being one of the pioneers of 20th-century abstract art. He is best-known for his colorful geometric patterns, but Mondrian started out as a figurative painter. Mondrian’s work affected art and cultural styles, and his paintings hang around the world. Piet Mondrian died in New York, where his funeral was attended by nearly 200 people, including the artists Marc Chagall, Marcel Duchamp and Alexander Calder.