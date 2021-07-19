Spotted: Norbert sporting summer threads

by Linda Hubbard on July 19, 2021

Norbert the Ladera dinosaur is ready to enjoy the summer sun with tank top, straw hat and sunglasses. Alas, he’s probably not mobile enough to make it to Searsville.

