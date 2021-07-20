Summer Puppetry Festival: Variety in Miniature on July 22

From a dancing monkey to singing chickens to a balloon-blowing clown, these delightful characters will bring out the grins, smiles, giggles and laughs in everyone.



Joe Selph has been entertaining audiences throughout the Los Angeles area for more than 25 years. An accomplished magician, clown, and puppeteer, he has been labeled “L.A.’s most unique children’s entertainer”. He is also well known for his work in film and television with The Jim Henson Company as well as Universal Studios, Sony Pictures and PBS.This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.