City of Menlo Park offers way to safely dispose of prescription drugs

Do you have expired or unwanted medications at home? Many people think it’s OK to flush them down the toilet when, in fact, it can take your drugs into the local sewage system where it might not be fully removed by water treatment plants. The drug can end up in drinking water and in the flesh of fish.

Nor should prescription drugs be placed in the trash since they will eventually make it to a local landfill where your medications could still have the potential to leach out.

The City of Menlo Park partners with MED-project to offer a free, safe, and convenient location for residents to dispose of unwanted or expired medications. A secured drop box is located in the Police lobby at 701 Laurel St. Drop-offs can be made during regular business hours. Medications in any dosage in their original container or sealed bag are accepted.