Home and garden store Emily Joubert serves the Woodside community and beyond

Named after owner Judy Sieber’s grandmother, Emily Joubert, the home and garden store in Woodside, reflects a homey yet elegant atmosphere which embodies her grandmother.

“She was a prim and proper woman who was incredibly creative,” said Judy. “She was very in touch with fashion, even reading Vogue in her eighties and nineties.

“Everything I buy for the store reminds me of her or things that she would like. She was really into fabrics, wallpapers and antiques, much of what she found beautiful.”

Despite her grandmother’s love for antiques, Judy said that she does not want the store to feel like a museum which is why there is a great range of items and prices.

While the store originally sold only home and garden items, Judy has learned to cater to the community. “There are now a lot more of what I call smalls or giftables in the store because people wanted more hostess and last minute gifts.”

In the last few years, Judy has been traveling a lot more. “This has allowed me to source more abroad which I think is reflected in the shop. I’ve gone to several huge Paris shows, while I’ve also visited artisans in Jaipur who actually make the products. I love supporting artisans that make quality goods that last. They may be investment pieces, but they have longevity, so you can often pass them down to your kids.”

When the store shut down for six weeks due to the pandemic, Judy said that “it was very important to me that the shop didn’t feel like it was abandoned. I didn’t want my customers to wonder ‘oh is she going to make it?’ My biggest takeaway [from the pandemic] is that when you give to a community in a time of need, they give back. I think we honestly survived through the grace of our customers who are incredibly supportive.”

Emily Joubert’s sector of business, home and garden, may have also contributed to its survival during the pandemic. Because of the quarantine, everyone was spending more time than ever in their homes which is why Judy believed that “people during the pandemic began to simplify their lives and realize that the art of living is quite lovely.”

While Emily Joubert in Woodside is not expected to change much, Judy is planning to open a new store on California Street in Palo Alto where Emily Joubert and her mother had their first apartment.

Open every day from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Emily Joubert is located at 3036 Woodside Road.

Author Grace Hinshaw is a student at Menlo-Atherton High School; photos courtesy of Judy Sieber.