Menlo Park Library sponsors dialogue about Critical Race Theory on July 27

What is Critical Race Theory and why is it so controversial? Join this interactive dialogue on practices to address racism and systemic oppression facilitated by Dr. Jamillah Moore and Dr. Nicole D. Porter. This Menlo Park Library event takes place on Tuesday, July 27 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Register online.

Where are you in regards to understanding race, ethnicity and culture? Have you individually begun the journey to become an ally/good ancestor to address inequities?

This interactive dialogue will achieve the following outcomes: 1) Analyze personal feelings and beliefs around race, ethnicity and culture. 2) Define critical race theory and identify connections to current work.